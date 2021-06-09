Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 6.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 36,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,761,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

