Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.95. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.25, with a volume of 712,704 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.79.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

