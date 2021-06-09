Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$2.76 on Friday, reaching C$205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$114.67 and a 12 month high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

