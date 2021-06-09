CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

