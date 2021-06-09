Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.40 None Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

