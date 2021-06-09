Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $262,704,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 583,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

