Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $74.58 million and approximately $826,395.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049686 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,726 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

