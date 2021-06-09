Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.76, but opened at $202.21. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 3,013 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

