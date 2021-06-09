CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $12.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.