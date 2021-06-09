CBDAO (BREE) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $136,693.95 and $120,790.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00951091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.74 or 0.09304909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00049947 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.