Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.35 ($6.29). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.35 ($6.29), with a volume of 366 shares.

CEC1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.52 ($6.49).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.90.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.