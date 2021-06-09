Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,391 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $989.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

