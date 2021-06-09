Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

