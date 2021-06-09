Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18.

