Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

