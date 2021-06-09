Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.56

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 3180953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

