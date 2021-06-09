Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

