Centaur Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

