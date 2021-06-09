CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after buying an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after buying an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

