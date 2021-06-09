Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 76,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,212. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

