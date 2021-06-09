ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

ChampionX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 1,432,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 167,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

