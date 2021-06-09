ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $6,866,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

