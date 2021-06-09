Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Financial Contrast

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 40.79% 25.69% 15.43% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Amesite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.90 $846.60 million $6.07 19.59 Amesite $60,000.00 767.95 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 4 0 2.11 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $132.19, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Amesite has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amesite is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

