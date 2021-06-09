Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 11th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

