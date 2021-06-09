Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 11th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.