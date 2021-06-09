Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

