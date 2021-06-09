ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 289.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,392. The firm has a market cap of $780.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

