Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

