Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $320.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $280.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 3,582,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

