Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.