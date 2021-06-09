Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.75

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 5818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

