Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $15,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 81,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

