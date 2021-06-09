Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Hits $93.09 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 10% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $93.09 million and approximately $579,593.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00908111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.31 or 0.08928885 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.