China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 3.17. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

