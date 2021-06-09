China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

