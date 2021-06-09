Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David M. O’Connor Purchases 1,901 Shares

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor acquired 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

CHH stock opened at GBX 1,645 ($21.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £181.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,640.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,568.44. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

