Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David M. O’Connor Purchases 1,901 Shares

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor acquired 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).
CHH stock opened at GBX 1,645 ($21.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £181.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,640.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,568.44. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.
About Churchill China
