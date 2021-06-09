Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.48. 232,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,608. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $809.03 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

