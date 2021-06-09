CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 29,410 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CI Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.