CIBC Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.11. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

