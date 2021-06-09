CIBC Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $140.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

