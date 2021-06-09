CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

