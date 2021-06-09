CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 2,126 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.