CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 6,133 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

