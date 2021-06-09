CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $361.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

