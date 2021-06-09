CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385,171 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,959,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

