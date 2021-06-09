CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML opened at $680.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.90. The company has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $692.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.