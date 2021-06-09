Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

