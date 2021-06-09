Cim LLC Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Cim LLC decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,041. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

