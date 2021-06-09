Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 10,395,899 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $283.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

