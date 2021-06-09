Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

