CITIC Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CTPCY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

